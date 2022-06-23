Buhari Congratulates Otunba Bimbo, New Board Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Marketing and Strategic Management Expert, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, on his appointment as Board Chairman of Odua Group, a conglomerate owned by governments of South-west States.

The President opines that Ashiru’s emergence is a vote of confidence in his track record as a banker of repute, Fellow of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, among others.

He charges the new Chairman to deploy his wealth of experience garnered over decades to take Odua Group to higher heights, and justify the nod given him by the Board of Directors.

Recalling that the former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Ogun State was named Commissioner of the Year during his time in office, President Buhari charges Ashiru to replicate the feat in his new assignment, “and do all those who have reposed confidence in him proud.”

congratulations The President extends his to the immediate and extended Ashiru family, as well as to their friends and well-wishers.