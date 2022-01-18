President Buhari Unveils Rice Pyramid

President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled a mega rice pyramid in Abuja. The President expressed optimism in Nigeria’s ability to grow what it consumes.

The President said today’s rice production has increased from 400million metric tons to 745 million metric tons in six years.

This he said is an indication that Nigeria is making progress in food production and sufficiency.

He urged other sectors to double efforts in leveraging the diversification mandate of the Federal Government in growing the economy

Meanwhile, President of the rice Farmers Association of Nigeria Aminu Goronyo has commended President Muhammad Buhari for acknowledging the contributions of Nigerian farmers towards the realization of the first rice pyramid in Nigeria.

He also commended the Federal Government Agricultural programmes’, adding that before now Nigeria has experience low production of rice with over dependence on importation of rice. Speakers at the event commended President Muhammad Buhari for making Nigeria self sufficient in rice production and engendering food security.