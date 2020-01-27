Fed University Gusau Honour’s Late Marafan Sokoto Umaru Ali Shinkafi At First Convocation Meiden Ceremony

The Kebbi State Governor , His Excellency Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has described the post humous award given to late Marafan Sokoto, Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi by the Federal University,Gusau in Zamfara State as well deserved in recognition of his immense contribution to national development.

Bagudu while congratulating the university for holding it’s first convocation said the honor given to late Shinkafi was quite thoughtful in view of his long contribution not only to the development of education in Zamfara State but Nigeria as a whole.

The Kebbi Governor made the commendation in Gusau on Saturday at the maiden convocation ceremony of the Federal University in Gusau.

He pledged that Kebbi State Government would sponsor a project at the institution in honor and memory of late Shinkafi to further enhance learning of students in the university.

Governor Bagudu also announced his commitment and that of his wife, Her Excellency, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu on behalf of the entire family to promote female education in the university by endowing N100,000 prizes annually to female students with the best GPA at the completion of their UG I and BSC Degrees in Accounting, Micro Biology, English Language, Geology, Islamic Studies and Arabic. He said this would serve as a mark of respect and honour to the late Marafan Sokoto.

He also pledged that students of the university who emerged as best graduating students in BSC Geology, Political Science, Biology Chemistry, BA Arabic and Islamic Studies as well as BA in International Studies would also get N100,000 each in honor of the late Umar Shinkafi.

Bagudu also told the elated university community that his wife, Her excellency, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu as one of the leading advocate for cancer eradication and Director, Union for the International Cancer Control would collaborate with the university in that direction.

In her remarks, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Balkisu Aliyu Shinkafi described the gesture of the governor, Senator Bagudu, his wife, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu and the entire late Shinkafi family as a huge investment to the university community.

She thanked the governor for all he promised to do for the institution and assured that the late Marafan Sokoto would remain indelible in their hearts as a father who gave his best to develop and promote education in the state.

It would be recalled that the late Marafan Sokoto, Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi was a former Federal Commissioner Internal Affairs in 1975 and Nigeria’s intelligence Chief, Director General of Nigerian Security Organization (NSO) in 1979. The late Marafan Sokoto was also a presidential aspirant of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC). He died on the 6th of July,2016 at the age of 79.

The event was attended by the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, the Emirs of Gwandu and Kano respectively, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar and Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi ,former governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, Executive Secretary Solid Minerals Development Fund, Hajiya Fatima Umaru Shinkafi who collected the award on behalf of the late Shinkafi family .

Others at the post humous award ceremony in honour of Shinkaki are, Her Excellency, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, wife of Kebbi State Governor, Commissioners, Special Advisers, politicians and well wishers .

Signed :

YAHYA SARKI

S.A Media to Kebbi State Governor