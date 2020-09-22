Buhari felicitates with Prof. Sonni Tyoden on his 70th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates most warmly with the Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden on the happy occasion of his 70th birthday.

As the renowned scholar and author celebrates this milestone, the President rejoices with his family, friends, associates, the government and people of Plateau State, noting that Prof. Tyoden has distinguished himself as a grassroots politician, former university teacher and Vice-Chancellor.

President Buhari urges the deputy governor to remain committed in contributing to the development of his state under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and be a role-model to his numerous former students.

He prays God to endow the septuagenarian with robust health and longer life as he continues to serve his state, country and humanity.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 22, 2020