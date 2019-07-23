Yobe Tricycle Operators Association Apologises to Gov. Buni Over Misconduct of Members

Official of Association of Commercial Tricycle Operators in Yobe on Monday apologized to Gov. Maimala Buni over a recent misconduct by their members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that tricycle riders had on July 17, clashed with security agents in Damaturu over the issue of non-registration of tricycles operating in the state.

The incident had resulted in a breach of the peace in Damaturu, the state capital, which is still experiencing fragile peace as a result of frequent threats from insurgents.

Tendering the apology when he led other officials on a visit to Gov. Maimala Buni, Chairman of the association, Alhaji Umar Barau, described the incident as unfortunate .

He then tendered an apology to the governor and people of the state, just as he appealed to the state Chief Executive to assist the association with a bus, an office accommodation and soft loan for members.

In his response, Buni said he had accepted their apology, while calling on them to be law-abiding.

“First of all, we have forgiven what happened and urge you to be law-abiding citizens and cooperate with all security agencies in the state,’’ he said.

He promised the association an 18 seater bus and office accommodation, adding that he would consider their request for loan to members to enhance their business. (NAN)