World Soil Day: LASG Warns Against Illegal Sand Mining.

Lagos (FIC LAGOS) The Lagos State Government has implored citizens to protect the soil as a vital resource, warning perpetrators of illegal sand mining to desist from the act.

While speaking at a press parley recently in commemoration of the world soil day, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, encouraged residents of the state to abstain from indiscriminate acts of tree cutting and bush-burning which damages the soil.

Bello added that the present administration is committed to preventing further soil erosion in the state through identification, recovery and conservation of all erosion prone areas for more productive use.

He said, “As Government, we are committed to preserving the soil, it’s biodiversity, conservation and management, through efficient ecosystem functions for improved crop production and land activities”.

He affirmed that the theme for the 2019 world soil day, ‘ Stop soil erosion, save our future’ was meant to raise awareness on the importance of sustaining healthy ecosystems and human well-being by encouraging all sectors around the world to engage proactively in improving soil health.

Bello opined that with continuous erosion, the fertility of the soil will continue to be adversely affected at an alarming rate that threatens global food supplies and safety. He added that effort must be made towards raising the profile of healthy soil, and curbing erosion to encourage agricultural development.

According to him, “We must continue to communicate information and undertake activities that may reduce soil erosion, as soil represents one of the most important reservoirs of biodiversity and it reflects ecosystem metabolism”.

He disclosed further that soil erosion is very prominent in some parts of the state, which is exacerbated by constraints and blockage of waterways and drainages, causing a potential hazard to means of livelihood, property and life of the citizenry during the rainy season.

Kareem Zainab Ibiyemi

Information Officer ii

For Head of Centre (Lagos)