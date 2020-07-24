Niger State Government Says Eid-El-Kabir Prayers To Be Held At Juma’at Mosques, Celebration In Low Key

Sequel to the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic around the globe, Niger State Government says this year’s Eid-el-Kabar prayers will be held at various Juma’at Mosques across the State.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello announced this while reviewing activities of the state COVID19 Taskforce members and responding to questions in the state with journalists at the Government House, Minna.

Governor Sani Bello who observed the astronomic growth of the pandemic in the Country which the State is not an exception, said Government will continue to do its best in ensuring that the situation is properly managed.

Hence the Governor directed that the Sallah celebration should be in low key and advised parents to keep a watchful eye on their children for safety.

The however enjoined the citizens to continue to observe COVID-19 precautionary measures put in place by the government.

Mary Noel-Berje