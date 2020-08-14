Niger Gov Urges Calm, Reassures Citizens Of Government’s Commitment To Tame The Tide Of Banditry

The Niger State Government has assured citizens of the state of its resolve to fight banditry and other forms of criminality in the state, even as it commiserated with the families of the victims of the banditalry attack on Ukuru village in Mariga Local Government area of the State.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Mrs Mary Noel Berje quotes the state chief executive, Governor Abubakar Sani- Bello, as saying, “though tackling insecurity as it has to do with banditry, falls within the purview of all levels of government and all citizens, the state government has invested heavily in the fight against insecurity by supporting the federal government’s efforts.”

The statement further said, “Besides the numerous steps, including boosting the morale of the troops on the frontline, the Governor Sani-Bello-led government has collaborated effectively with the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, and security agencies saddled with the responsibility of maintaining the internal security of Nigeria.”

The Governor said his heart bleeds for the dead, saying that it is not a hopeless case, as his administration in conjuction with the federal government and security agencies continues to fine-tune strategies for combating the menace.

He assured that with the recent procurement of fighter helicopters and other sophisticated weapons by Federal Government, the war against banditry and other forms of security threat in the country will soon witness renewed vigour.

He urged the people to be vigilant and report suspicious movement or activities of those alien to their environment and communities to the security agencies for prompt action.

Governor Sani-Bello had earlier this week embarked on inspection tour of Super Camp 4 Operation Sahel Sanity, in Faskari, Katsina State.

It would be recalled that Ukuru village in Mariga Local Government of the state came under attack by the bandits, where about 15 persons were reportedly killed.

Mary Noel-Berje