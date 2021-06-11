Warrah boat mishap: Reps condole Kebbi, promise to probe recurring mishaps

The House of Representatives on Sunday condoled with the Government and people of Kebbi State over the boat mishap which claimed many lives in Warrah, Ngaski Local Government of Kebbi State.

The Members of the House of Representatives have also promised to examine the causes of recurring maritime transport accidents, with a view to coming up with measures in order to avoid future recurrence of such unfortunate mishaps.

‘ We are here on a very short visit to pay our condolences to the Governor, Government and people of Kebbi State on the unfortunate boat accident .

‘ It is a colossal loss not only to Kebbi State, but the entire country, it is our fervent prayers that Allah will grant them Aljannat Firdaus and give their families the formidable fortitude to bear the irreparable losses, ” he prayed.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase announced this when he led a high powered delegation of the Members of the House on a condolence visit to the people and Government of Kebbi State following the mishap.

The Deputy Speaker said that all hands must be on the deck to come out with effective and permanent solutions to boats and canoes mishaps on Nigeria’s waterways.

He described the fatal boat accident as a national tragedy, expressing deep sympathy of the entire Members to the families of the victims, people and Government of Kebbi State.

Alhaji Ahmed Wase furrher said that the members would discuss fully on the floor of the House necessary measures so as to bring immediate succour to the families of the victims.

Responding, the Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, Babale Umar Yauri, who represented Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, thanked the Members for their foresight in trying to ensure safety in the nation’s waterways, particularly the Marine Transportation.

He also revealed that as at now, 97 dead bodies had been recovered and buried, while 22 persons were rescued alive.

The SSG extended the goodwill message of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr.Femi Gbajabiamila, for his condolences, care and love to the people of Kebbi State.