Dr. Bagudu to Nigerians : Love persons living with albinism; help them ward off skin cancer

As the World marks the 2021 International Albinism Awareness Day, the Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, has called on Nigerians to show love, care and support for people living with Albinism.

Dr Bagudu made the call at the disbursement of COVID-19 Relief Support to persons living with Albinism in Kebbi State, on Sunday, at the Medicaid Cancer Foundation Office, in Birnin Kebbi.

Dr Bagudu, who is a strong Advocate of social inclusion of vulnerable Groups and chief campaigner against all forms of discrimination against vulnerable groups including albinos, said that, the society needs to change its discriminatory stance against the Albinos.

She further urged Nigerians to be aware that albinos, due to their lack of melanin, the skin pigment are vulnerable to skin cancers and eye defects. As such they need financial support to purchase sunscreen and full body covering clothes right from childhood.

The Wife of the Kebbi State Governor further urged people to see Albinos as important segment of the society capable of contributing their lots to the development of the society.

Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu was represented at the event by the Special Adviser to the governor on Empowerment, Hajiya Maimuna Suleman Jega.

According to her: “Dr. Zainab has special care and concern for people living with albinism and as such, has been having series of meetings with the leadership of people living with Albinism to offer support for them.

” Last month, she met the National Chairman of the Association and she has also met the Kebbi State representatives of the association, all with the aim of discussing issues that will provide support for them.

”His Excellency , Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu too, has been assisisting in various programs that will provide support to them,” She said.

The COVID-19 – relief support according to the SA Empowerment, was part of efforts of Kebbi state government to identify with people of special needs, so as to motivate them.

She reiterated the call of Dr Bagudu on the society to do away with discrimination against people living Albinism , as well as show care and support to them’.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Assistant Coordinator, Medicaid Cancer Foundation , Muktar Alkali, said the United Nations accepted the resolution to commemorate the International Albinism Awareness Day on the 13th of every June since 2013, in order to raise awareness on Albinism.

This, he said is with a view to bringing to an end the discrimination being faced by albinos throughout the world .

” Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu also directed that we should invite the albinos association to recognize them and salute them for their contribution to societal development,”’ he averred.

The Zonal Coordinator of Albinos Foundation in Kebbi State, Malam Abba Galadima, was full of praises to Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu for what he described as, being ” Mother of the Albinos’ ‘ in the state

He thanked her and Governor Bagudu for the invaluable gesture of the COVID-19 relief assistance to their members .

He also advised their members to take good care of themselves and steer clear from too much sunlight and heat as they are detrimental to their health.

Highlights of the program include a Health Talk delivered by Dr. Jamil Muhammad and the disbursement of ten thousand naira COVID-19 relief support to each member of the Albinos’ Association in the state.

Signed,