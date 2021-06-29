SON committee to tackle Nigeria’s poor maintenance culture

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), through its National Mirror Committee on Facility Management is making plans to boost Nigeria’s maintenance culture to ensure quality and safety of public and private facilities.

Mr Collins Osayamwen, Chairman of the committee, which is also known as ISO/TC267NMC, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Osayamwen, no fewer than 10 professional associations, including the Association of Facility Global fISO/TC267, International Facilities Services, among others, will share experiences and ideas that will be beneficial to Nigerians.

He said that the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Tunde Ayeye, the Group Managing Director, International Facilities Services and other stakeholders would attend the event.

“It is going to be engaging, as Nigerians and the general public will be sensitised on facility management and how adherence to maintenance culture could change the negative perception of the country.

“This will ultimately go a long way to ensure the quality and safety of public and private facilities like buildings, roads, bridges, power plant facilities and many more in the country,” Osayamwen said.

According to him, the event which will be held via Zoom on June 29, will enlighten the audience on how the new ISO41000 standard will be a game-changer to the facility management sector.

He added that ISO/TC267 would also collaborate with the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) as well as the Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors. (NAN)