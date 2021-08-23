Court Orders Striking Doctors to Resume Work Immediately

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) has ordered the striking members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to resume work immediately.

The order was made following an Ex-parte motion filed last week Friday by the Federal Ministry of Health, seeking for an order of interlocutory injunction, restraining members of NARD from further continuing the industrial action they embarked upon on August 2, 2021, contrary to Section 41 of the Trade Dispute Act, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The Court held that the continued downing of tools by the striking doctors have inflicted a lot of damage on the health system and the sick especially in this perilous times of COVID-19 pandemic.

The judge adjourned the matter to September 15, 2021 for the hearing of the motion on notice and any other pending application.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige however reassured the affected doctors that the ruiling will not prevent the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget Office of the Federation (BOF), Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (OHOCSF) and the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages and Commission (NSIWC) from the implementation of the agreements contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) reached at the last meeting with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and affiliate associations with timelines affixed to them.