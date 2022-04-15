Buhari confirms Abdulaziz as TCN MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the confirmation of Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz as the substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN with effect from 4th April 2022

Until his confirmation, Mr Abdulaziz was the acting Managing Director of TCN for twenty three months with responsibility for the overall supervision of transmission projects, network operations and maintenance among others

An Electronics and Automation Engineer from the Technical University in Sofia, Bulgaria, Mr Abdulaziz is bringing onboard his twenty five years experience to impact positively in the power sector and entrench continuity in TCN