Governor Sani Bello Mourns Jafaru, Member Representing Magama /Rijau Federal Constituency

Governor Abunakar Sani Bello of Niger State has received with great shock the sudden, untimely death of Hon. Jafaru Iliyasu Auna, the Member of House of Representatives, representing Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, the Governor described the death of the Federal Lawmaker as a great loss to people of his constituency, the state and country as a whole.

He described the deceased as a vibrant individual and also represents an icon of hope to the citizens of his constituency because of his compassion and generosity to humanity.

Governor Sani Bello, while commiserating with the family of the deceased and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, said the vacuum left behind by the late Member of the House of Representatives in this brief period will be difficult to fill.

“We have indeed lost a rare gem in our contemporary society today. He is a leader with zero tolerance for ethno-religious bias and has such empathy for the youths, women and the less privileged”.

The Governor prayed Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and make Aljannah Firdausi his final abode. He also prayed Allah to give the family the strength and fortitude to bear the shocking demise of the uniquely endowed lawmaker.

Late Hon. Jafaru Iliyasu Auna, popularly known as Maliya, passed away Monday, in Abuja after a brief illness. He is a first time Member of the House of Representative.