Sani Bello Commiserates With President Buhari Over The Death Of His Political Associate Isma’ila Isa Funtua

The Chairman North Central Governors Forum and Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his close political associate Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua.

Governor Sani Bello who expressed sadness over the loss of Mallam Isah Funtua in a message said, the deceased

was an elder statesman, a successful businessman and a highly respected personality, considering his wealth of knowledge and experience which he said will be greatly missed.

Describing his death as a great loss to his family, katsina state and the nation at large, the Governor

prayed Allah to grant the deceased Aljannah Firdausi and give his family and close associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The deceased was the founding Managing Director of Democrat Newspaper and the life patron of Newspaper’s Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and Chairman of Bullet Construction company.

Late Mallam Isa Funtua was the Minister of Water Resources in the defunct Second Republic.

The deceased was also a philanthropist and a staunch defender of a free press and free speech.

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary to the Niger State Governor