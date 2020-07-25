Governor Abubakar Sani Bello Mourns The Death Of Father Of Gov Abdul-Razaq Of Kwara State

Chairman, North Central Governors’ Forum, Governor Abubakar Sani of Niger State State has commiserated with the Government and people of Kwara State over the death of Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, SAN, (OFR), father to the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Governor Sani Bello described the death as a loss not only to Kwara State, but to the entire Northern Region as the deceased was the first lawyer in the Region.

The Governor while sympathizing with his Kwara State counterpart urged him to take solace in Almighty Allah as “He is the one that gives and takes life, adding that the late jurist lived a fulfilled life, promoting the development and growth of the Region as well as the country at large”.

He said though his wise counsel and elderly advice would be greatly missed, the Governor prayed Allah to forgive the deceased his shortcomings on earth and reward him with Aljannatu Firdausi as well as give the family and well wishers fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Born in 1927, Late Pa Folorunsho AbdulRazaq was the Mutawali of Ilorin, the Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria) and was the Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers.

He died in the early hours of Saturday the 25th of July, 2020.

The deceased is survived by an aged wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, children among them is the incumbent Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and many grandchildren.

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary to the Niger State Governor.