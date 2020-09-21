Gov. Matawalle eulogises late Emirs of Biu, Zazzau

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has described as “commendable” the roles played by the late Emir of Biu, Borno state and Emir of Zazzau in Kaduna state.

This is contained in a statement by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General of Media, Public Enlightenment and Communication to the governor in Gusau on Sunday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Emir of Biu, Mai Umar Mustapha the 28th emir, died at the age of 80 years at the Federal Medical Centre, Gombe on the 15th of September, after serving on the throne for 31 years.

The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, who was emir for 45 years as the 18th emir, also died at the age of 84 years at the 44 Hospital, Kaduna on Sunday, the 20th of September after a brief illness.

According to Matawalle’s media aide, the governor, particularly commended the significant roles played by the two mornarchs in ensuring the indivisibility of Nigeria, and their great contributions in finding lasting solutions to acts of terrorism and banditry during their historic reigns.

Matawalle said the duo would be remembered for their patience, honesty, sincerity and preaching of peace and unity in Nigeria.

He said, “Allah, Who is the All Knowing, knows best why He chose these trying times to take away the royal fathers from our sinful world.”

The governor prayed that Allah in His endless mercies hosts the departed souls of the two great rulers in Jannatul Firdaus, grant the people and governments of the two states the fortitude to bear the loss and continue to bless members of the families left by the natural rulers. (NAN)