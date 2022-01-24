President Buhari Condoles With Family Of Prof. Joseph Yusuf Yayock

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with family, friends and associates of renowned agriculturalist and administrator, Prof. Joseph Yusuf Yayock, 77.

The President joins the academia, government and people of Kaduna State in mourning the loss, which will certainly create a gap in the public and private institutions he served, and remained faithful in sharing knowledge and experience.

President Buhari affirms that the late scholar, who served as a resource person and consultant, contributed generously to national development, serving variously in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Institute of Agricultural Research and the Institute for Agricultural Development, under the World Bank.

The President urges the family to uphold the public-spiritedness and humane disposition of the late Prof. Yayock, praying that God will grant his soul eternal rest.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President