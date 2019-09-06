Buhari Meets Oshiohmole, Bello at Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oshiohmole was accompanied by Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, at the about 3:30 p.m., and went straight to the president’s office

The agenda of the meeting between the president, APC chairman and the governor was unknown as at the filing this report.

However, NAN gathered that socio-political issues would be discussed including the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi.

Yahaya Bello had on Aug. 29 emerged winner in the primary of the All Progressives Congress held in Lokoja, Kogi state capital.

NAN reports that other issues concerning Nigeria and its citizens particularly the ongoing Xenophonic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa may also be discussed between the president and the APC chieftain.

Oshiohmole had on Thursday at the end of an emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the ruling party in Abuja called on the Federal Government to nationalize South African businesses in Nigeria.



(NAN)