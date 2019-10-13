APC Condemned Attack on National Chairman, Oshiomhole in Benin

October 13, 2019
The All Progressives Congress (APC) condemns Saturday evening’s attack on the Benin residence of the Party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by political thugs.

Although, the APC National Chairman has rightly called for calm after the apparent attempt on his life, we call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Adamu and other relevant security outfits to investigate the ugly incident and prosecute the sponsors and attackers.

In Edo State, just as in any other state, everyone must be free to go about their normal and legitimate activities without harassment, intimidation, threat to life and property.

It is clear that the sponsors of the attack are bent on causing crisis in the state in pursuit of their desperate and unpopular political interests. Human life is greater that anyone’s political ambition.

Lanre Issa-Onilu

