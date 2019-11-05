Senate Confirms 15 NDDC Nominees, Rejects 1

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of 15 persons for the appointment on board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), out of 16 names nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senate, rejected the nomination of Dr Joy Nunieh, nominee for Rivers, following her absence at the screening conducted by Senate Committee on Niger Delta

Nunieh ,who currently serves on the interim committee overseeing activities of NDDC did not communicate to the Senate Committee on Niger Delta over her absence from the screening.

The confirmation of the 15 nominees followed the receipt of the report from the committee and consideration of same at the senate committee of the whole.

Presenting the report,Chairman of the committee Sen .Peter Nwaboshi (PDP Delta)said the nominees were screened and found suitable to serve on the board of the NDDC in accordance to section 2(2)( a) of the NDDC Act, 2000.

He,however, said the nominee for the Rivers did not appear for the screening adding that there was no official communication to the committee on reasons for her absent.

Commenting on the report, Sen Ike Ekweremadu (PDP Enugu,) before the confirmation raised the issue of the current interim management of the NDDC noting that the committee was an act of sabotage and should be set side.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan in his remark thanked the Senate particularly the committee on screening and confirmation of the nominees.

He urged the nominees to justify the trust bestowed on them by execution of projects for the people of the Niger Delta.

He said the nominees, when inaugurated should ensure value for money on projects given the unreputable narratives about NDDC.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had in a letter dated Oct 18, forwarded the list of the nominees for the board and management of the NDDC to senate.

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan who had announced the list at plenary on Oct 29,directed the Senate Committee on Niger Delta to conduct the screening of the nominees and report back in one week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the confirmed nominees are the Chairman, Dr Pius Odubu (Edo), Managing Director, Bernard Okumagba (Delta),Executive Director Projects, Engr. Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom).

“Executive Director Finance and Admin, Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa) as well as Delta representative, Prophet Jones Erue; Mr Victor Ekhatar (Edo) and Nwogu Nwogu Abia.

“Others are Theodore Allison (Bayelsa); Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom); Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River), Olugbenga Edema (Ondo); Hon. Uchegbu Kyrian (Imo).

North -West nominee Aisha Muhammed,from Kano, Ardo Zubairu representing North- East (Adamawa) and South West Representative Engr. Badmus Mutalib (Lagos).

The Senate also at plenary considered first reading of 11 bills.

Among the bills presented for first reading are Pension Reform Act Amendment Bill ,2019 sponsored by Sen Wamakko Aliyu (APC-Sokoto) and National Agricultural Development Fund Establishment Bill ,2019 sponsored by Sen .Adamu Abdullahi (APC-Nasarawa).

(NAN)