UN Women Honours Candido as a ‘He-For-She’ Champion

UN Women on Tuesday honoured Mr Abdullahi Candido, the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), as a ‘HeForShe’ champion for his contributions to women empowerment in the council.

The UN Women Country Representative in Nigeria, Ms Comfort Lamptey, said that the organisation had been observing his administration’s effort at supporting and encouraging women to have a voice in governance.

Lamptey, while commending the council boss for going above the 30 per cent affirmative action accorded to women, however, urged him to do more.

She said that when women at the grassroots were supported and given an opportunity to govern, the whole society stood a chance to benefit from the dividend.

“This honour is to commend and also to encourage you to do more as our goal is to have a 50 per cent affirmative action for women.

“I also want you to create an enabling environment that will be conducive for women to work to their full potential.

“This is what leadership is all about because if we don’t start from the grassroots, we cannot go anywhere as a nation.

“I want you to make AMAC a model for the rest of Nigeria,” she said.

In his response, the Chairman of the council, appreciated the organisation for the honour and promised to work more with women in the council.

Candido said that his administration has 23 female appointees operating in different capacities within the council.

“Any society that does not recognise the contributions of women in governance is due to fail because they play a significant role in development.

“This is because women stand out in honesty, modesty, transparency, simplicity and dignity and I cherish them for that,” he added.

The HeForShe campaign aims to engage at least 1 billion men and boys on gender equality.

(NAN)