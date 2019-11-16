Collation, Counting Commences in Bayelsa and Kogi

Collation and counting of results is ongoing in Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship elections respectively as voting ended at 2pm.

Reports by our correspondents say that counting commenced at ward 8 unit 6 Kpansia and Onopa Ward 1 Unit 24, both in Yenagoa.

The exercise has been so far peaceful and successful with the exception of some few issues reported in some areas.

The Kogi state Police Commissioner, Hakeem Busari said “Everything has been successful so far, except for some few skirmishes in some places in 3 LG in the state.”

He added that about 10 people were arrested so far and are being interrogated and investigated for immediate prosecution in court.