Collation, Counting Commences in Bayelsa and Kogi

0
Domestic, News, Politics
November 16, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

Collation and counting of results is ongoing in Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship elections respectively as voting ended at 2pm.

Reports by our correspondents say that counting commenced at ward 8 unit 6 Kpansia and Onopa Ward 1 Unit 24, both in Yenagoa.

The exercise has been so far peaceful and successful with the exception of some few issues reported in some areas.

The Kogi state Police Commissioner, Hakeem Busari said “Everything has been successful so far, except for some few skirmishes in some places in 3 LG in the state.”

He added that about 10 people were arrested so far and are being interrogated and investigated for immediate prosecution in court.

Posted by

Hinatufe Henry Solomon is a graduate of Computer Science, specialist in ICT Support Services. Henry is also proficient in use of most online journalism tools and Social media management. He currently serve as Information Technology Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network.

Tagged with
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.