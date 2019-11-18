Bayelsa, Kogi Election Results: History is Made – Gov. Buni

November 18, 2019
His Excellency Governor Mai mala Buni, who has been following the governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States since people began piling to the polling stations to cast their votes on Saturday, has described the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the two states as historic and a watershed.

The governor congratulates His Excellency President Muhammad Buhari GCFR and the APC for the massive endorsement that the people of Bayelsa and Kogi states gave the party and the trajectory of the APC-led leadership under the president.

Governor Buni heartily rejoices with Governor-Elect David Lyon and with the people of Bayelsa State for proving that change was possible and that Bayelsa is poised for meaningful socio-economic progress after having been left behind for many years under successive PDP-led administrations.

The governor also rejoices with Governor Yahaya Bello for his re-election in Kogi State. He describes the victory of the APC in Kogi as an endorsement of the policies and values of the party and the work that Governor Bello has started to move the state forward.

As former national secretary of the APC, Governor Buni salutes the electorate in the two states for their resilience and active participation in the elections despite pockets of untoward incidence, describing the voter participation in the two states as testament to the growth and flowering of democracy in the country.

The governor also commends the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for holding their own feet to the fire to ensure that the elections have been conducted successfully.

Governor Buni prays Almighty Allah (SWT) to grant the two governors-elect the strength and wisdom to successfully steer the affairs of their states for the next four years.

