Nigeria Senate Proceedings of Thursday, 5/12/2019

Welcome to a new Legislative Day in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON led the Principal Officers into the Chambers; took the official prayers; and began the day’s proceedings at 10:36am.

Senator Aishatu Dahiru moved for the approval of votes and proceedings of Wednesday, 4th December, 2019. Senator Uche Ekwunife seconded.

PETITION

Senator Chukwuka Utazi raised a petition on behalf of a constituent on his unlawful dismissal from the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the petition to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to report in four (4) weeks.

POINT OF ORDER

Senator Chukwuka Utazi cited Orders 42 & 52 and moved a motion on the national security versus disproportionate road checkpoints on the federal highways in the country.

“I commend my colleague for this timely motion. There are a lot of checkpoints on our roads. Kidnappings happen everyday and very close to these checkpoints. I wonder what they are even doing.”- Senator Uche Ekwunife.

“Let me commend the mover of this motion and at the same time adopt what has already been expressed by my other colleague who have spoken on this. In addition to the trauma suffered by commuters on the road and this numerous checkpoints mounted by all security agencies, what happens is that on the roads police stop people in a commuter bus and ask people to come out, ask people to open their phones, if they see transaction on your phone they will arrest you as a launderer and because of that the arrested commuter becomes a victim.”- Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Senate resolved to:

Apeal to the Inspector General of Police to as a matter of urgency review the number of checkpoints on Lagos-Onitsha federal highway with a view to scaling them down and all other federal highways in the country not only as a result of the coming Yuletide festivities but all times from now going forward; Further appeal to the IGP to direct his men on the road checkpoints to wear human face while attending to the motoring public and eschew all forms of extortion as is commonly alleged, while carrying out stop and search and the establishment of the validity of the vehicle particulars of vehicle owners; and Appeal to the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to as a matter of urgency give face lift to all federal highways in order to ease free flow of traffic especially in this Yuletide season.

PRESENTATION OF BILLS–

First Reading

Vigilante Group (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 249) by Senator Kola Balogun.

Vigilante Group (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 249) was read the First Time.

Labour Institution Bill, 2019 (SB. 250) by Senator Sadiq Umar. Labour Institution Bill, 2019 (SB. 250) was read the First Time. Internal Audit Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 252) by Senator Ibrahim Bomai.

Internal Audit Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 252) was read the First Time.

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2019 (SB. 247) by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2019 (SB. 247) was read the First Time.

Federal University of Agriculture Dambata, Kano State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 254) by Senator Barau Jibrin.

Federal University of Agriculture Dambata, Kano State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 254) was read the First Time.

National Agency for the Research and Management of Persons with Special Needs (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 255) by Senator Betty Apiafi.

National Agency for the Research and Management of Persons with Special Needs (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 255) was read the First Time.

EXECUTIVE COMMUNICATION

Confirmation of Appointment of Chairman and Members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi.

-That the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President C-in-C on the confirmation of the following persons for Appointment as Chairman and Members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria in accordance with Section 3(2) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Act, 2006.

S/N Name Position State of Origin Geopolitical Zone

Zikrullah (Sikiru) Olakunle Hassan Chairman Osun State South West

EXECUTIVE COMMISSIONERS

S/N Name Position State Geopolitical Zone Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa Executive Commissioner- Operation, Inspection and Licensing Bauchi State North East Nura Hassan Yakasai Executive Commissioner-Policy, Personnel, Management and Finance Kano State North West Sheikh Momoh Suleman Imonikhe Executive Commissioner, Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Edo State South South

PART-TIME MEMBERS

S/N Name State Geopolitical Zone Halimat Jibril, (Mrs.) Niger State North Central Abba Jato Borno State North East Garba Umar Sokoto State North West Ibrahim Ogbonnia Amah Ebonyi State South East Sadiq Oniyesaneyene Musa Delta State South South Akintunde Basirat Olayinka, (Mrs.) Ogun State South West

REPRESENTATIVES OF MINISTRIES, DEPARTMENTS AND AGENCIES

S/N Name MDAs Shehu Dogo Ministry of Aviation Nura Abba Rimi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rabi Bello Isa Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ujudud Sherrif Ministry of Health. Aminu Bako Yarima Nigeria Immigration Service Ibrahim Ishaq Nuhu Central Bank of Nigeria.

Minority Leader seconded that the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President C-in-C on the confirmation of the above persons for Appointment as Chairman and Members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria in accordance with Section 3(2) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Act, 2006.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the executive communication to the Committee on Foreign Affairs for further legislative action to report in two (2) weeks.

CONSIDERATION OF A REPORT

Report of the Committee on Appropriations on the 2020 Appropriation Bill (SB. 80) by Senator Barau Jibrin.

Senator Stella oduah seconded that the Senate do consider the report of the Committee on Appropriations on the 2020 Appropriation Bill (SB. 80).

Senator Barau Jibrin presented the report.

“I rise to support and commend the chairman and members of Appropriations Committee. By the grace of God, let us pass this one today even if it takes us till midnight, we must finish it.”- Senator George Sekibo.

“I will like to thank the Committee and leaders of the National Assembly for making this possible. In looking at this budget there were a lot of constraints and we would have also done better in some areas. The first is the exchange rate, the next year budget should also find a way of addressing unemployment. Nigeria has not shown interest in environmental issues and this year has about N9billion for the whole of environment. We need to do something about security and provide for those key sectors and provide a safe atmosphere for people to go about their business. I move that this Bill be fully considered and passed today.”- Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

“This appropriation prioritizes what we are all clamoring for and that is security. If you look at the budget, the security takes a lion share. I want to commend the Committee and urge my colleagues to support this wonderful Bill.”- Senator Stella Oduah.

“I support that we pass this budget today but I want to make an appeal to have an executive session after we pass this budget to address some issues that affect all of us.”- Senator Gabriel Suswam.

“I commend the chairman and members of the Appropriations Committee. The Committee has worked within the parameters to ensure they give a budget that will work for the common man and a budget that will take us to the next level.”- Senator Solomon Adeola.

“I want to extend my gratitude and thanks to all my Distinguished colleagues who worked really hard to make sure that this budget sees the light of the day within the time frame that we have set for ourselves. I congratulate everyone for their commitment and for the hard work. I want to thank the executive arm of government for the unprecedented urgency that they have presented the budget and we hope that highest preparations will be done towards the 2021 budget.”- Senator Yahaya Abdullahi.

“What is important is the immediate execution of this budget. The issue of oversight should be non-negotiable . We should remind the executive that in this 9th Senate we will take the issue of oversight more serious.”- Senator Rochas Okorocha.

“Now that budget has been passed and all the laws being amended, the focus should now shift on pursuing revenue to ensure the implementation of the budget.”- Senator Bassey Akpan.

COMMITTEE OF SUPPLY

Senate dissolved into the Committee of Supply for the clause by clause consideration of the report of the Committee on Appropriations on the 2020 Appropriation Bill (SB. 80).

Senate reverted to plenary and reported progress.

2020 Appropriation Bill (SB. 80) was read the THIRD time and PASSED.

“This could not have been possible without the efforts all of you have put. When we came in, all of us approved our legislative agenda which was to ensure we take back our budget cycle to a cycle that could easily be defined and to something that could easily be bought into. Today we have been able to achieve this. I must give members of the 9th National Assembly the credit. Let me also commend the executive arm of government. We pray that the executive is able to implement the budget fully. Once again I want to congratulate all of us here and I hope we continue to work together as colleagues to ensure the 2020 budget is fully implemented.”- Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON.

ADJOURNMENT

Senate Leader moved that all items on the order paper be stood down to another legislative day. Minority Leader seconded.

Plenary is adjourned to Tuesday, 10th December 2019.

GavelBangs

New Media Unit

