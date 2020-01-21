Supreme Court upholds Fintiri’s election as Adamawa governor

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, affirmed Ahmadu Fintri of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), as the validly elected governor of Adamawa State.

Members of the court’s seven-man panel led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, were unanimous in dismissing the appeals by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election.

Ahmadu Fintri

Adamawa State Governor



The apex court held that the APC and its candidate, Jibrilla Bindow, failed to prove their allegation that Fintri emerged through over-voting.

Justice Dattijo Mohammed, who read the lead judgment in the appeal in relation to the Adamawa case, held that the appellants failed to prove their case.(NAN)