Buhari Inaugurates Members of National Assembly Service Commission

Domestic, News, Politics
February 26, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated members of the National Assembly Service Commission at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president performed the inauguration ceremony shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

Those inaugurated included Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, Chairman (Yobe, North East); Babagana Modu, (Borno, North East); Abubakar Tutare (Taraba, North East); Hakeem Akamo (Lagos, South West); Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo, South West) and Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta, South South).

Other members are: Bassey Etuk (Akwa-Ibom); Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi (Zamfara, North West); Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa, North West); Julius Ucha (Ebonyi, South East); Nnamdi Anyaechie (Imo, South East); Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi, North Central) and Muazu Is’haq (Nasarawa, North Central).

NAN reports that the event was witnessed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno; leadership of the National Assembly; cabinet ministers and some families of the affected members.

NAN also reports that the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) expected to make presentations at the meeting of FEC included Ministries of Aviation; Mines  and Steel Development; Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nigerian Communications Commission ( NCC).

(NAN)

