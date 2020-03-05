Kano Court Sets Aside FCT High Court Ruling on Oshiomhole

A Federal High Court in Kano, on Thursday set aside the ruling of the FCT High Court which suspended National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole from office.

The presiding judge, Justice Lewis Allagoa ordered the police and Department of State Service (DSS) to provide security for Oshiomhole to resume at his office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Wednesday, March 4, Justice Danlemi Senchi, granted an order of interim injunction stopping Oshiomhole from parading himself as APC National Chairman.

However, hours after the ruling, Oshiomhole appealed the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

Justice Allagoa also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from dealing with any person replacing Oshiomhole as APC National chairman, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Granting an interim order sought by one Aliyu Mohammad Rabiu, Justice Allagoa directed all the parties to the suit to maintain status quo ante bellum pending the hearing on notice.

Justice Allagoa adjourned the matter till April 8, for hearing.