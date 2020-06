Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has been disqualified to participate in All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries slated for 22 June 2020.

The chairman of the screening committee, Prof. Jonathan Ayuba said that Obaseki and two others did not meet the requirement set by the APC to participate in the primaries.

The Edo state gubernatorial elections schedule for September 19, 2020 by INEC.