Guidelines of Edo State Gubernatorial Primary Election of APC

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and the General public are hereby informed as follows:

That the process of election of the candidate of the party shall commence at 8.00 am on Monday 22nd June 2020 at the various wards in all the Local Government with strict compliance with Edo State’s extant law prohibiting gathering of more than twenty persons.

Not more than eighteen persons including Presiding Officers and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observers shall be at ward voting centre at any point in time.

There shall be simultaneous accreditation and voting in batches as aforesaid until all eligible members have cast their vote without violation of the State’s Covid-19 regulations.

Not more than eighteen persons shall be in attendance for the announcement of results at all ward centres and collation of results at all levels including the state collation.

All members of the party and Members of the public are enjoined to be peaceful and comply fully with the State’s Covid-19 regulations.

Senator Dr Ajibola Basiru

Secretary, Edo State Governorship Primary Election Committee