Former HoR Speaker, Yakubu Dogara defects to APC, meets Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, at the State House, Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the closed-door meeting, Buni, who is also the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/National Planning Committee, announced the defection of Dogara back to APC.

Dogara, who was led to the president’s office by Buni, left the APC for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2018.

Buni, who revealed that his task of reconciling former aggrieved members of the APC had started yielding fruitful results with the return of Dogara back to the party.

He said: “We paid a courtesy call on the President in continuation of our effort to rebuild the party. We are here to see Mr. President and brief him on the developments.

“People shouldn’t be surprised seeing the former Speaker in the villa. He is a member of the APC and this is because the reason he left the APC is no more there. “Yeah, he’s back.

“We are meeting all our aggrieved members, particularly those who have an interest in coming back to the party. They should feel free to do so.

“We are assuring them and there is no crime in double assurance.

“We will do justice to all our members and that’s what will bring peace and that is what will guarantee peaceful coexistence; that is what will bring the consolidation of the party, the rebuilding of the party.

“Without doing justice, you cannot achieve that and we are sure of doing justice to all our members.’’

The governor disclosed that the president had welcomed the return of Dogara to the APC, expressing delight over the development.

“He’s happy with the development. That’s what he’s looking for. We are rebuilding the party and these are the steps we are taking towards rebuilding the party,’’ he added. (NAN)