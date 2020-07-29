Eld-el-Kabir: Pray for successful guber election in Ondo, Chief Imam urges Muslims

A Muslim cleric, Alhaji Kamaldeen Adeyemi-Bagudu, has appealed to Muslims to use the Eld-el-Kabir celebration to pray for a peaceful governorship election in Ondo state.

Adeyemi-Bagudu, the Chief Imam, Okitipupa Central Mosque in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Okitipupa.

NAN reports that the governorship election in the state is scheduled for Oct.10.

The cleric said that only good governance could alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

“Muslims should use the Sallah period to pray fervently for successful governorship election in the state, for Almighty Allah to choose His preferred candidate for us.

“I also urge the Muslims to go out on the Election Day to cast their votes for their preferred candidate who will alleviate the sufferings of the masses,” he said.

Adeyemi-Bagudu said that the Muslims should remember the needy during the Sallah celebration by sharing their meat and food according to the Islamic teachings.

“Muslims who have money to buy Sallah rams and food should use the opportunity to reach out to the needy by sharing their meat and food according to the Islamic teachings,” he said.

While wishing Muslim faithful a prosperous Eld-el-Kabir celebration, he urged them to celebrate the festive period peacefully and cautiously in strict adherence to all governments protocols and guidelines on COVID-19. (NAN)