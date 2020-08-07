Akwa Ibom Government Resolves 3-year-old Chieftaincy Tussle in Eket

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has resolved the three-year-old chieftaincy tussle between Chief Inam Unanawo and Chief Unanawo Unanawo in Eket Local Government area of the state.

Emmanuel disclosed this to newsmen in Uyo on Friday while presenting Certificate of Recognition to Chief Unanawo Unanawo, the rightful village head of Atibe village in Eket Afaha Clan in Eket.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Unanawo Unanawo had five family heads in his support as against Chief Inam Unanawo who only had four family heads in his support during the selection in the presence of the state dispute committee.

“This certificate is given to you because we discovered that the dispute committee had met and resolved the matter.

“It was also discovered that it was a mistake and the certificate was issued to Chief Inam Unanawo who was not the rightful village head of Atibe,” he said.

Emmanuel, who was represented by Mr Emmanuel Umontuen, Secretary to Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs, said that extensive investigation was carried out and the dispute committee had agreed that Chief Unanawo Unanawo was the one that was selected.

“That is why the certificate is being handed over to you today,” he said.

The governor urged Chief Unanawo Unanawo to be a law abiding citizen and be submissive to his subjects.

Responding, Unanawo expressed appreciation to the governor and thanked the state government for retrieving the certificate of recognition from Chief Inam Unanawo .

“I sincerely want to send my gratitude to the governor for what he has done and for what ever error had happened in the past and for correcting the wrong doing,” he said.

He said that the certificate was wrongly given to Chief Inam Unanawo on March 10, 2018.

Chief Unanawo Unanawo was selected as traditional ruler in 2014 and in 2018, a certificate of recognition was wrongly issued to Chief Inam Unanawo. (NAN)