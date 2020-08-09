PDP BOT Chairman seeks conduct of LG election by INEC

Sen. Wali Jibrin, the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the National Assembly to hasting the process of empowering INEC to conduct all elections in the country.

This, he said, would go a long way in giving the electorate the opportunity to elect credible leaders at the grassroots, thereby strengthening democracy.

Jibrin made the call while speaking with newsmen in his country home, Nasarawa, during the Nasarawa central constituency’s bye-election, conducted by INEC on Saturday.

According to him, most of the elections conducted at the local government level in most parts of the country lack credibility and therefore, a slap on Nigeria’s democracy.

“If the National Assembly formulates a law that empowers INEC to conduct all elections in the country, it will further strengthen democracy.

“That is why I am calling on National Assembly to hasting the process of allowing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct all elections in the country.

“This will allow the people at the grassroots elect credible leaders of their choice and ensure speedy development in the country,” he said.

Jibrin lauded INEC for the peaceful conduct of the bye-election in the constituency.

The BOT chairman called on relevant stakeholders and politicians to support INEC for improved electoral process.

He also enjoined PDP stakeholders and supporters in the state and the country at large to continue to remain united for the peace, progress and development of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that counting of voting was still ongoing in many polling units visited as at the time of filing this report.

NAN also reports that the bye-election was sequel to the death of the member representing Nasarawa central constituency in the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu (APC) on April 30. (NAN)