APC UK launches website to celebrate Buhari’s achievements

The All Progressives Congress (APC), UK chapter, says it has launched a website to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements in the last five years.

Ms Edith Nwachukwu, the Chairperson, Membership Committee of the chapter, said this in a statement issued by Mr Jacob Ogunseye, the APC UK Publicity Secretary on Monday in Abuja.

Nwanchukwu said Nigerians could access the website via https://presidentbuhariachievements.com, to keep abreast with the administration’s completed and ongoing projects across the country.

She expressed gratitude to Nigerians for being patient and keeping faith with the Buhari-led administration in the last five years in spite of challenges.

Nwachukwu said that the APC was not unmindful of the patience of Nigerians and assured that the party would not let them down.

“Thank you for your patience thus far; we are not where we should be, but we have made considerable progress under the APC-led administration, together we can make Nigeria great again,’’ Nwachukwu said.

She, however, noted that in spite of the developmental strides of the president, the social media had been awash with fake news.

According to her, the administration’s Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) has made available more than N200 billion in funding to more than 1.5 million smallholder farmers of 16 different commodities.

She said they include rice, wheat, maize, cotton, cassava, poultry, beans and groundnut.

Nwachukwu said the programme had substantially raised local production of rice, doubling the production of paddy as well as milled rice between 2015 and 2019.

She said that between 2016 and 2019, more than 10 new rice mills came on stream in the country, while many of the existing mills had expanded their capacity with several new ones under construction.

Nwachukwu said the administration had launched a series of funding and capacity development initiatives designed to support small and medium scale businesses in the country.

She said while the administration had done a lot for businesses to succeed such as fighting corruption and curbing insecurity, it had also created an enabling environment to attract foreign investors into the country.

According to her, President Buhari’s achievements since elected are visible in most parts of the federation. (NAN)