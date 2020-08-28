Akwa Ibom NUJ boycotts coverage of activities of ex-aviation minister

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom Council has boycotted coverage of activities of former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, who is in the state to monitor projects executed by the state government.

This is contained in a statement signed by the NUJ Chairman, Mr Amos Etuk and the Secretary, Mr Dominic Akpan, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the former minister of aviation, in a viral video, was seen verbally assaulting Cross River correspondent of Daily Trust, Mr Eyo Charles, for asking him a question he considered “ stupid.’’

Etuk directed that the chapels should not attend a media parley with the ex-minister, Mr Fani-Kayode at any location in the state.

“In line with the disposition of the national leadership of our great union, the state council has directed that no journalists should attend a media parley with Femi Fani-Kayode or any of his activity at any location in Akwa Ibom,” Etuk said.