Kogi governorship election: Supreme Court upholds Gov Yahaya Bello’s victory

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeal of the candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Musa Wada and his party against the election of Mr Yahaya Bello as Governor of Kogi.

The apex court in a unanimous judgment dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit and upheld the concurrent decisions of the Court of Appeal and the majority judgment of the Kogi Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The lead judgment read by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, held that the appellants were unable to prove allegations of electoral malpractices in the November 16 governorship election.

The apex court held that failure of the appellants to call polling units agents was fatal to their case, adding that the appellants merely dumped documents that could not be attached probate value.

