NewsInPhoto: INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on Readiness Assessment Visit to Ondo

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu inspected non-sentitive materials on Sunday, 4 October 2020 ahead of the Ondo state gubernatorial election on Saturday 10 October.

The Chairman, some National Commissioners, REC Ondo State, Technical Staff of the Hon. Chairman and Directors of the Commission visited INEC Ifedore Local government area office for a readiness assessment ahead of the Ondo governorship polls.

Also, Chairman INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the Electoral Officer in charge of Ifedore LGA, Mrs. Heritage Ebun Gbobo, inspected one of the Registration Area Centre (RAC) that will be used for the election come 10th October 2020.