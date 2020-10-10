I’m Confident of Winning the Election – Akeredolu Speaks

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Governorship candidate Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious of Saturday’s governorship election in the state

The Governor speaks with reporters while casting his vote at Unit 06, ward 02, Ijebu-owo in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state at exactly 9.40 am, said he was sure of victory at the end of the exercise.

Akeredolu said he is satisfied with the conduct of the exercise and appealed to the electorate to monitor their votes in order to ensure that their votes count.

According to him “I’m sure my God will give me victory at the end of the day. I put my trust in God and I’m sure He won’t let me down. My confidence is not in any man but in God.”

He added that “from all information I’ve received, the election is going on smoothly. We have just started and the election and it has been peaceful so far.”

He however urged his supporters to remain peaceful throughout the period of the exercise and beyond.