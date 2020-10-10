Update; INEC Staff Rescued After Boat Capsized in Ilaje

INEC staff conveying electoral materials to riverine areas of Ilaje Local Government Area in the ongoing Ondo State governorship election has been rescued. Some of the ad-hoc staff were seen in videos of the incident swimming to safety or to join other boats on the mission.

Some of the ad-hoc staff were seen in videos of the incident swimming to safety or to join other boats on the mission.

The Local divers nearby were said to have made efforts to rescue the victims.

Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while Confirming the incident, said that a statement will be issued on this in Akure in due course.

He however said that the commission got a report that there was no casualty as all the victims were rescued.

Oyekanmi in his words said, “I am told all our ad-Hoc staff was safely evacuated,”