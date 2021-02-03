Gov Inuwa Yahaya, Others Join President Buhari in Daura as APC Flags-off Membership Registration

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state alongside his colleagues in the Progressives Governors Forum, joined President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the Governing All Progressives Congress, APC in Daura, Katsina state where Mr. President registered and revalidated his APC membership to mark the official flag-off of the party’s membership registration and revalidation exercise which will be taking place in all wards across the country.

The event, which took place at the Sarkin Yara Polling Unit in the encient city of Daura, was also graced by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan and other party stalwarts.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya while interacting with journalists after the brief ceremony, said the membership revalidation exercise marks a turning point in the efforts to consolidate and reposition the ruling party ahead of future elections.

He noted that the exercise will help in attracting new members into the party’s fold and further bolster it up. He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for leading the way in that direction and the Chairman of the caretaker/ extraordinary convention Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state for his tireless efforts in restoring the glory of the APC.

“The significance of this exercise is that our party is trying to consolidate its holding and that us why we came all along to join Mr. President in order to ascertain and confirm the importance of the exercise because by coming here it underscores the importance of registering at the unit level and to go up to the local government and state levels before we conclude with the national so that we would make sure that all our party’s followers are on board going forward”.

Before leaving the president’s home town. Governor Inuwa Yahaya paid homage on the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk at his palace as a mark of respect to the monarch and to further strengthen the historical bond between Gombe and Daura Emirates.