Senate Resumes, Confirmation of Service chiefs

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has read the Presidential request for the confirmation of the appointment of the new service chiefs.

Dr. Lawan, also read the Request for the confirmation of Five nominees including the immediate past Service Chiefs as non Career Ambassadors designate, Aghughu Adolphus as Auditor General of the federation, Victor Chinemerem Muruako as Chairman fiscal responsibility commission, Larry Chukwu for appointment as the Commissioner representing South East in the Nigerian Law reform commission and Wakil Bukar as a commissioner representing Bauchi, Borno and Yobe states in the federal civil service commission.

The Senate thereafter suspended all items scheduled for consideration in honour of a serving member of the House of representatives Ossy Prestige who represented Aba North and South Federal Constituency of Abia state who died over the weekend.

Ignatius Nkwoh