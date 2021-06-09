APC Lists Dangers of VPN

The All Progressives Congress has alerted Nigerians of the risks involved in accessing contents, especially social media using the Virtual Private Network VPN, which is vulnerable to the heinous activities of criminal hackers who can steal data and money in bank accounts.

In a statement by John James Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of All Progressives Congress warned legitimate private and public entities operating in the country to avoid the many dangers of exposing themselves to cybercrimes through the use of VPN which the APC believed is not adequately secured.

The statement said despite the massive compliance by Nigerians to the federal government’s suspension of Twitter operations in the country, some individuals in the country have resorted to VPN to assess Twitter whose unwholesome activities were detrimental to peace and public order in the country.

The APC emphasised that VPN users expose their devices to vulnerabilities because the network allows third parties access to personal data and changes user location to another country which compromises data integrity.