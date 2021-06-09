Bauchi State Governor Dissolves State Executive Council and Political Appointees

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the dissolution of the states executive Council and other political appointees with immediate effect.

Contained in a Statement signed by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, the dissolution includes the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff Government House and all Special Advisers, except, Special Advisers on Security, National and State Assemblies Liaison, Social Investment and that of Media and Publicity.

While thanking them for their meritorious services to the state, Governor Bala Mohammed wished them the very best in their future endeavours.

The letter reads:

His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State Sen. Bala A. Mohammed CON (Kauran Bauchi) has approved with immediate effect the dissolution of members of the State Executive Council and other political appointees that include, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and all Special Advisers, except the following:-

i. Special Adviser Security;

ii. Special Adviser National and State Assembly Liaison;

iii. Special Adviser Social Investment;

iv. Special Adviser Media and Publicity.

All Commissioners are to handover the affairs of their Ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries, while the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and other affected Special Advisers are to handover to the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Government House who is equally directed to take inventory of government property.

His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed while thanking the affected political appointees for their meritorious service to the State, wished them the very best in their future endeavours.

Mahmud Ibn Muhammed