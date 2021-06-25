President Buhari congratulates SEN. Peter Nwaoboshi for decamping to APC

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja welcomed Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi to the All Progressives Congress (APC), after he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying “you are welcome to the progressives family.’’

Sen. Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North District, Delta State, was presented to President Buhari and National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at the State House by Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The Deputy Senate President said Senator Nwaoboshi’s decision to join the APC clearly shows that the effort of the CECPC was yielding fruit.

The Senator was warmly welcomed by party members.