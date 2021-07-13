Search
HomeNewsPolitics

President Buhari receives Ayade, Matawalle as APC holds congresses

Suleiman IdrisJuly 13, 2021 9:46 am 0

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally received Governor Bello Muhammad of Zamfara State and his Cross River State counterpart Ben Ayade who recently defected from the PDP to the Governing APC.

The Governors were accompanied to the state House by the Chairman, Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party and Governor of Yobe state Mai Mala Buni and other critical stakeholders.

State House Correspondent Adamu Sambo has the details

CATEGORIES
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST

COMMENTS

Wordpress (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.