APC Hails Gov Akeredolu’s Victory

The All Progressives Congress has rejoiced with the government and good people of Ondo State over Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision upholding the victory of Rotimi Akeredolu SAN in the last governorship election in the state.

In a statement John James Akpanudoedehe National Secretary Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of

APC said the victory will prompt Governor Akeredolu’s administration which is poised to redouble the tempo of quality service delivery and consolidate its giant strides in the critical areas of education, healthcare delivery, infrastructure development, security, youth empowerment and industrialization.

The Statement added that Governor Akeredolu has followed up his people-oriented policies with several other developmental inititiatives which are returning Ondo State to its deserved status and consolidating on the landmark and progressive legacies of late Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, the first civilian governor of the state.