Buhari congratulates Akeredolu on Supreme Court judgment

President Muhammadu Buhari joins members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in felicitating with Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the Supreme Court judgement, which upheld his re-election in the October 10, 2020 polls.

The President urges the governor, and all elected leaders of the governing party, to always place the people first in their consideration of development programmes and projects, affirming that the popularity of the APC would continue to depend on performance and acceptance by the electorate.

In a release by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, President Buhari extols the Ondo State governor for assiduously working for the development of the state, with reforms that continue to attract the goodwill of investors, and insistence that education, health and security take priority.

The President notes that the Supreme Court Judgement, preceded by that of the Court of Appeal, further bolsters the strength and reach of the APC, and its bright chances of consolidation in coming elections.

President Buhari calls on the opposition to sheathe the sword, work for the development of Ondo State, and wishes the government and people a prosperous future.