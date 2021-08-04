PDP BOT Member Joins APC

A member, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Former Senator Joy Emordi has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Take Pix.

The Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, received the decampee in Abuja.

In a statement, Mamman Mohammed Director General Press and Media to Governor Mai Mala Buni the Former law maker Emordi, said she’s convinced that the future of a prosperous and united Nigeria lies in the APC and described the party’s leadership as sincere and genuinely committed to a united Nigeria that has plans for the future generation.

In the statement, the Former legislator assured the party of her loyalty and her support to the party in view of the APC led federal government that is working for the South East the zone she represents.

The Chairman APC Caretaker committee Mai Mala Buni,the statement added expressed delight with the decision taken by the PDP board member to contribute to the unity of the country through the APC and described the South east as a strong political block and very crucial to the unity of the country.

The Statement added that the former PDP Zonal Secretary and former member PDP Presidential campaign Organization, Okey Ezenwa, has joined the APC because of his love for a future for the country.

The decampee commended the Buni led Caretaker committee for making the party attractive and opening up for others with genuine interest on national unity to join the APC.