Gombe Governor Approves New Appointments

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the following appointments.

1. Muhammed Ahmed Kumo ( General Manager) Gombe State Sanitation and Environmental Protection Agency (GOSSEPA)

2. Abdullahi Haruna Abdullahi – Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency ( SEMA)

3. Hon. Mamman Alkali- Deputy Chief of Staff (Gombe South)

4. Hon.Zainab Alman – Director General, Women and Social Development ( ARC-P)

5.Hon Yusha’u Yakubu Dan Auta – SSA II (Public Communications)

6.Khalil Ahmed Nafada – SSA II (Public Communications)

7. Hon.Walid Baba Kwami – SSA II (Political)

8. Hon. Kandilang Nuhu – SSA II (Political)

9. Hon. Barnabas Ankama – SSA II ( Political)

10 Hon. Mohammed T. Alhaji – SSA II (Political)

11 Hon. Benjamin Dikko – SSA II (Primary Health Care Monitoring)

12. Hon. Yahaya Ibrahim Malleri – SSA II (Political)

13. Mrs. Finney David – SSA II (Women Mobilization)

14. Mahmud Saje Daudu – SA (Finance)

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi who conveyed the Governor’s approval said it was informed by the new appointees’ track records of achievements, loyalty, experience and commitment to service.

All the appointments are with immediate effect.

Ismaila Uba Misilli

Director-General

( Press Affairs)

Government House Gombe